Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,371 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $72,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 666.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 87,052 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WORK remained flat at $$45.20 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

