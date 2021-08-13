Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

VERU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,572. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of -265.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.