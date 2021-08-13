Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.
VERU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,572. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a PE ratio of -265.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.
VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
