VerusCoin Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and $18,570.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,734,761 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

