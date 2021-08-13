Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

