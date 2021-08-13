Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in July

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VSQTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 237,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

