View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 5.7%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 6,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,242,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

VIEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $39,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $489,836,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

