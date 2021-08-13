Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 72,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

