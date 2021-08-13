Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $50.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vimeo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Vimeo stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

