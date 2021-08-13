Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 450.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Vincerx Pharma worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

