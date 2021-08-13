VINchain (VIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $258,280.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $258,280.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.