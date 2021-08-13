Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

