Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 16th (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 16th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
