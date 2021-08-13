Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 16th (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 16th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

