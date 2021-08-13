Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 217,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.