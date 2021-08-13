Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

VSH opened at $22.67 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.