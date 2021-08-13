Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 58,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $2,763.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,612.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

