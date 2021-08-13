Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $286,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $238.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.