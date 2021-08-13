Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.88. 4,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,558. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.49.

