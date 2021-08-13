Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 13,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,321. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02.

