Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 26,924 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.48. 180,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $409.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

