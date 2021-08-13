Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 796,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 138,471 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.06. 726,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18.

