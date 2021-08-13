Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,962,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88.

