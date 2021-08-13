Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VITL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.80 million and a PE ratio of 66.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $42.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
