Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VITL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.80 million and a PE ratio of 66.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 over the last three months.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

