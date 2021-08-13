VITE (VITE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. VITE has a market cap of $41.56 million and $1.96 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VITE has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00057994 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,262,210 coins and its circulating supply is 486,691,099 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

