Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VVOS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

