Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Volex (OTC:VLXGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Volex stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Volex has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $5.38.
Volex Company Profile
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.