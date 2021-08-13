Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

VNT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

