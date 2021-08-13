Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 14,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.