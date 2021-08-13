voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. voxeljet updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VJET traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

