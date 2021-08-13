Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 204.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
