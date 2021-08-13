Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 204.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

