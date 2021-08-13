VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.99 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

