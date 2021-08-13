VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

