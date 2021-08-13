Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Waitr were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waitr by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Waitr by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Waitr by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Waitr stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -3.02.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

