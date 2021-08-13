Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$24.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.99. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$536.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

