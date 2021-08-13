Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $158.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $158.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.24.

Walmart stock opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

