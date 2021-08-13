WandX (WAND) Market Cap Reaches $96,456.83

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. WandX has a total market cap of $96,456.83 and $524.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WandX has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

