Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 14,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 756,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $890.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.