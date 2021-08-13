Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.29 million-$653.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.88 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.500-$10.700 EPS.

WAT stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $401.33. 162,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,002. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $401.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

