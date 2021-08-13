WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,372,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $111.11. 123,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

