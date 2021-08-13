WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $231.44. 51,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

