Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,895. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

