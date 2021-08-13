Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

