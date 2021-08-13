Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 301 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in BCE by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,357. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.