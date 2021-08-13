Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.