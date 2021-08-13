Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. 4,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

