Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 259 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises 1.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Exelon by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,433. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.