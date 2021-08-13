Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 8,685 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 83,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

