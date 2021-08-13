Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 1,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

