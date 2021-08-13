Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 556 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.