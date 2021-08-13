Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $20.14 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $447.67. The stock had a trading volume of 157,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

