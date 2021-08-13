Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.38. 83,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.44. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.